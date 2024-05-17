The Used announces ﻿'MEDZ'﻿ B-sides compilation

Big Noise

By Josh Johnson

The Used has announced a new B-sides compilation called MEDZ.

The set includes songs written during the sessions for The Used's latest album, 2023's Toxic Positivity, that didn't end up making the record. You can listen to the MEDZ title track now via digital outlets.

MEDZ also includes the previously released non-album tracks "People Are Vomit" and "F*** You."

The Used will launch a U.S. tour in June.

Here's the MEDZ track list:

"MEDZ"
"F*** You"
"People Are Vomit"
"Sisyphus"
"Depression Personified"
"Terrified"
"Before I Leave"
"Take Yourself Out"
"Tell Me"
"Pain Is My Therapy"

