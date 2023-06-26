The Used announces fall ﻿'Toxic Positivity'﻿ tour

The Used has announced a U.S. fall tour in support of the band's new album, Toxic Positivity.

The headlining outing, which also features Sleeping with Sirens on the bill, begins September 5 in Birmingham, Alabama, and concludes October 11 in Paso Robles, California.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheUsed.net.

Toxic Positivity, the ninth The Used album, was released in May.

The Used is currently supporting Toxic Positivity on the Creative Control Tour alongside Pierce the Veil, which concludes July 2 in Phoenix.

