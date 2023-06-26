The Used announces fall ﻿'Toxic Positivity'﻿ tour

Big Noise

By Josh Johnson

The Used has announced a U.S. fall tour in support of the band's new album, Toxic Positivity.

The headlining outing, which also features Sleeping with Sirens on the bill, begins September 5 in Birmingham, Alabama, and concludes October 11 in Paso Robles, California.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheUsed.net.

Toxic Positivity, the ninth The Used album, was released in May.

The Used is currently supporting Toxic Positivity on the Creative Control Tour alongside Pierce the Veil, which concludes July 2 in Phoenix.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!