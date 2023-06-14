Urge Overkill drummer John "Blackie Onassis" Rowan has died

Bob Berg/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Urge Overkill drummer John "Blackie Onassis" Rowan has died.

The band confirmed the news in a Facebook post that reads, "Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time."

"We are sending much love to his family and all his fans," the post continues. "We know he will be missed."

Urge Overkill is known for their cover of the Neil Diamond song "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon," which was memorably featured on the soundtrack for Pulp Fiction. They also notched '90s alternative radio hits in "Sister Havana" and "Positive Bleeding" in between touring with Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Following their '90s run, Urge Overkill reunited in 2004, though without Rowan. He remained absent from the group over the past 20 years, during which they released two albums, 2011's Rock & Roll Submarine and 2022's Oui.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!