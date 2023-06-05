Unlike Liam, Noel Gallagher isn't a fan of AI Oasis

There's now a new thing Noel and Liam Gallagher disagree about.

You may recall that earlier this year a band called Breezer created AISIS, an "alternate reality" version of Oasis featuring a recreation of Liam's voice using artificial intelligence. While Liam called the project "better than all the other snizzle out there" and thought his AI voice sounded "mega," Noel is decidedly less impressed.

"These f****** idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands and too much money that they can afford the technology to fucking piss around doing that for a laugh," Noel tells NME.

Noel then jokes — we think? — about using said technology to "dial it in to some computer and f****** churn it out when I'm 73."

"I'll have 140 albums to go after I'm f****** dead," he says.

Noel released a new album with his High Flying Birds solo project, Council Skies, last Friday, June 2. During a performance on BBC Radio 2 last week to promote the record, Noel performed a cover of Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart," which, perhaps predictably, got a reaction from Liam.

"I must once again apologize on behalf of my family for [Noel's] piss poor and damn rite blasphemous version of Joy Division's 'Love Will Tear Us Apart,'" Liam tweeted.

