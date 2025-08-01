The 'Ultimate' band: The Beaches cover Lindsey Lohan's '﻿Freaky Friday﻿' song for ﻿'Freakier Friday'

The Beaches have released a cover of the song "Ultimate," originally recorded by Lindsey Lohan for the soundtrack to 2003's Freaky Friday movie.

The "Blame Brett" band put their spin on the track for Disney's Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday.

In Freaky Friday, Lohan's character played in a pop-punk band called Pink Slip, which performed "Ultimate" during the end credits. The movie's soundtrack also includes Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, American Hi-Fi, Andrew W.K. and the late Joey Ramone.

Freakier Friday, which stars Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles, hits theaters Aug. 8.

The Beaches, meanwhile, will release a new album, No Hard Feelings, on Aug. 29.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

