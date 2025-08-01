The 'Ultimate' band: The Beaches cover Lindsey Lohan's '﻿Freaky Friday﻿' song for ﻿'Freakier Friday'

THE BEACHES Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Beaches have released a cover of the song "Ultimate," originally recorded by Lindsey Lohan for the soundtrack to 2003's Freaky Friday movie.

The "Blame Brett" band put their spin on the track for Disney's Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday.

In Freaky Friday, Lohan's character played in a pop-punk band called Pink Slip, which performed "Ultimate" during the end credits. The movie's soundtrack also includes Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, American Hi-Fi, Andrew W.K. and the late Joey Ramone.

Freakier Friday, which stars Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles, hits theaters Aug. 8.

The Beaches, meanwhile, will release a new album, No Hard Feelings, on Aug. 29.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!