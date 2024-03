U2 is the latest artist to join Spotify’s Billions club.

The band’s classic tune “With or Without You” has reached 1 billion streams on the streaming service, their first song to cross that milestone.

"Massive thank you for streaming With Or Without You ONE BILLION times on @spotify, (We couldn't do it without you.)," they shared on Instagram.

"With or Without You" was the lead track off U2's #1 album The Joshua Tree. The track went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent three weeks in the top spot. It's one of only two U2 songs to hit #1. The other is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" from the same album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.