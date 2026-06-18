U2’s Bono and The Edge perform at Obama Presidential Center grand opening

Former Presidents Gather For The Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony Bono and The Edge of U2 perform during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

U2’s Bono and The Edge were among the performers at the grand opening of President Barack Obama’s Obama Presidential Center Thursday in Chicago.

Bono and The Edge followed a speech by former first lady Michelle Obama, performing “City of Blinding Lights,” joined by producer Jacknife Lee.

Bono started riffing toward the end of the song, singing about performing in front of “46, 42 and 43,” a reference to Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who were all in attendance for the opening. He then added “44 and family” for the Obamas, whose daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, were also there.

Bono ended the song by singing “Michelle ma belle,” the lyric from The Beatles song "Michelle."

Other performers included Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, The Roots and Tems.

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