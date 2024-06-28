U2 welcomes Taylor Swift back to their hometown: "Leave some of it standing!!!"

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift has officially arrived in Dublin, Ireland, for her Eras Tour shows this weekend, and she got a warm welcome from a few of the city's favorite sons: U2.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor posted a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers, along with a note. It reads, "Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown ... leave some of it standing?!!!!"

It's signed "Your Irish fan club, Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry."

She captioned the pic, "Already feeling that Irish hospitality!! @U2, thanks for always being the classiest and the coolest."

Turns out this is a bit of a tradition: Back in 2018 when she toured Ireland, U2 sent her roses, signed, "from your Irish fan club."  And in 2022, Bono proclaimed himself a Swiftie when he and Taylor both appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

