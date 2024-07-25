U2 releasing new live EP, 'ZOO TV – Live In Dublin 1993'

U2 is revisiting their '90s ZOO TV tour with a new EP coming out in August.

ZOO TV – Live In Dublin 1993, dropping Aug. 30, features performances from the band's two-night hometown stand at RDS Arena in August 1993. This marks the first official release of songs from those shows, with the EP consisting of five performances, including "Mysterious Ways," "Zoo Station" and "Tryin' To Throw Your Arms Around the World."

Launched in February 1992, U2's ZOO TV tour was in support of their 1991 album Achtung Baby, although the band also recorded and released the album Zooropa during that time. The tour consisted of five legs and 157 shows, with the band playing to 5.3 million fans before wrapping in December 1993. One of the Dublin shows was also broadcast to more than 700 million fans via a live global radio broadcast.

ZOO TV – Live In Dublin 1993 will be released on CD, 12-inch vinyl and digitally, including Spatial Audio/Atmos remixes. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for ZOO TV – Live In Dublin 1993:

"Zoo Station"

"Mysterious Ways"

"Tryin' To Throw Your Arms Around The World"

"Stay (Faraway, So Close!)"

"Love Is Blindness"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.