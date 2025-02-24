U2 releases piano piece to mark third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

U2 has marked the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the release of a reading set to a piano piece.

In a post on Instagram, Bono shares that the song and reading of the poem, "My Friendly Epistle" by 19th century poet Taras Shevchenko, is one he and The Edge sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just after the invasion began. He notes that Shevchenko is a poet who "defined 'Ukrainian-ness' for so many."

“All who believe in freedom and sense the jeopardy we Europeans now find ourselves in are not sleeping easily on this, the third anniversary of the invasion,” Bono writes. “More to say about this and other bewilderments later.”

The post includes the entire poem written out. It ends with the line, "Then in your own house you will see True justice, strength, and liberty!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!