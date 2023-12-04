U2 announces final four 'U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere' dates

U2 is giving fans yet another chance to see them live in Las Vegas.

The Irish rockers just announced the final four dates for their Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, at The Venetian.

The dates are scheduled for February 23 and 24, and March 1 and 2, with a fan club ticket presale open from now until Tuesday, December 5, at 10 p.m. PT. The general onsale kicks off Friday, December 8, at 11 a.m. PT.

U2 launched U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere back in September, becoming the first artists to play the state of the art venue. Their next show is happening Wednesday, December 6. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

