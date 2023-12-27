Tyler and Jenna Joseph expecting third child

The Twenty One Pilots family is about to get a bit larger.

Frontman Tyler Joseph has announced that he and his wife, Jenna, are expecting a new baby, their third. In an Instagram post, Tyler shared a photo of him, Jenna and their two daughters, Rosie and Junie, alongside the caption, "Merry christmas from the joseph's… all 5 of us ;)"

Jenna also posted an Instagram announcing the baby's April 2024 due date.

Among those sharing their congratulations in the comments was Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun, who wrote, "My adoption papers went through?"

We'll see if 2024 will find Joseph welcoming new music in addition to a new baby. The most recent Twenty One Pilots album is 2021's Scaled and Icy.

