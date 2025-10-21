Two more arrests made in Ian Watkins murder investigation

Lostprophets Perform At Manchester Apollo Ian Watkins of Lostprophets performs at Manchester Apollo on November 8, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images) (Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The West Yorkshire Police in England have announced the arrest of two more people in its investigation into the prison murder of former Lostprophets frontman and convicted child sex criminal Ian Watkins.

As previously reported, Watkins was attacked and killed on Oct. 11 at the HMP Wakefield prison, where he'd been serving a 29-year sentence for charges including attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13.

On Oct. 13, police announced they'd charged Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, with Watkins' murder. They've since arrested two additional unnamed men, aged 23 and 29, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

"Extensive enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the murder of Ian Watkins and these arrests form part of that," says Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. "Ian Watkins' family are being updated as the investigation progresses. However, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage."

Watkins was first charged in 2012, and Lostprophets officially disbanded in 2013.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!