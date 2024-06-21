Twenty One Pilots debuts "Paladin Strait" video

Twenty One Pilots has debuted the video for "Paladin Strait," a track off the band's new album, Clancy.

As previously reported, the "Stressed Out" duo filmed visuals for every song off of Clancy. However, when the album dropped in May, the clip accompanying "Paladin Strait" was labeled an "official placeholder" and featured just a continuous shot of frontman Tyler Joseph sitting on a cliff.

The official "Paladin Strait" video has now arrived and presents an epic battle scene led by our heroes, played by Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, against an army of zombies. In between, Joseph sneaks off to confront the evil rulers of the city of Dema, all of which relates to the concept of Clancy and the previous Twenty One Pilots albums.

You can watch the "Paladin Strait" video on YouTube.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Clancy in August.

