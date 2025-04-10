Twenty One Pilots release demo recording of ﻿'Blurryface'﻿ song 'Doubt'

Fueled by Ramen
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have released a demo version of "Doubt," a song off the band's 2015 album, Blurryface.

You can listen to the recording now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which features footage from Twenty One Pilots' 2015 tour, is streaming now on YouTube.

The "Doubt" demo arrives ahead of the upcoming Blurryface 10th anniversary in May. The album became Twenty One Pilots' breakout release, spawning the RIAA Diamond-certified singles "Stressed Out" and "Ride."

Twenty One Pilots are currently touring Europe in support of their latest album, 2024's Clancy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

