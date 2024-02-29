Twenty One Pilots premiere "Overcompensate" single

Fueled By Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have premiered "Overcompensate," the lead single off their upcoming album, Clancy.

The track begins with a voice declaring, "Welcome back to Trench," a reference to the setting and title of Twenty One Pilots' 2018 album. The "Stressed Out" duo previously teased the arrival of new music with a video titled "I Am Clancy," which recapped the mythology of Trench and its follow-up, 2021's Scaled and Icy.

You can listen to "Overcompensate" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Clancy drops May 17, on the ninth anniversary of Twenty One Pilots' 2015 breakout album, Blurryface. Here's the track list:

"Overcompensate" 
"Next Semester" 
"Midwest Indigo"
"Routines in the Night"
"Backslide" 
"Vignette"
"The Craving (Jenna's Version)"
"Lavish"
"Navigating" 
"Snap Back" 
"Oldies Station"
"At the Risk of Feeling Dumb"
"Paladin Strait"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!