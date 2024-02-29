Twenty One Pilots premiere "Overcompensate" single

Twenty One Pilots have premiered "Overcompensate," the lead single off their upcoming album, Clancy.

The track begins with a voice declaring, "Welcome back to Trench," a reference to the setting and title of Twenty One Pilots' 2018 album. The "Stressed Out" duo previously teased the arrival of new music with a video titled "I Am Clancy," which recapped the mythology of Trench and its follow-up, 2021's Scaled and Icy.

You can listen to "Overcompensate" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Clancy drops May 17, on the ninth anniversary of Twenty One Pilots' 2015 breakout album, Blurryface. Here's the track list:

"Overcompensate"

"Next Semester"

"Midwest Indigo"

"Routines in the Night"

"Backslide"

"Vignette"

"The Craving (Jenna's Version)"

"Lavish"

"Navigating"

"Snap Back"

"Oldies Station"

"At the Risk of Feeling Dumb"

"Paladin Strait"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.