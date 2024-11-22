Twenty One Pilots premiere ﻿'Arcane'﻿ song 'The Line'

Riot Games
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have premiered a new song called "The Line," recorded for the Netflix animated series Arcane.

You can listen to "The Line" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video will premiere Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

"The Line" is included on the Arcane season 2 soundtrack, which also features contributions from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, FEVER 333, Imagine Dragons and Royal & the Serpent, as well as an alternate version of Linkin Park's "Heavy Is the Crown."

Arcane is set in the universe of the League of Legends video game. Its second and final season is split into three acts, the first two of which are streaming now. The third will premiere on Saturday.

Twenty One Pilots had a busy 2024 with the release of and the tour behind their new album, Clancy, which has spawned the singles "Overcompensate," "The Craving" and "Routines in the Night."

