Twenty One Pilots share '﻿Blurryface'﻿ 10th anniversary video + tease 'what's next'

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new video celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakout 2015 album, Blurryface.

The clip, titled "Happy 10 years to Blurryface," begins with footage of frontman Tyler Joseph lying on the floor while dressed in a skeleton costume. It then transitions to Joseph joining bandmate Josh Dun onstage to perform the Blurryface song "Heavydirtysoul."

You can watch "Happy 10 years to Blurryface" on YouTube.

Blurryface turned Twenty One Pilots from beloved alternative band to arena-headlining rock stars thanks to singles including "Stressed Out" and "Ride." Its official 10th anniversary was Saturday, and Twenty One Pilots marked the milestone with a merch collection.

Along with reflecting on their past, Twenty One Pilots are looking toward their future. In the video description for "Happy 10 years to Blurryface," they tease, "Thank you for celebrating this album with us. We'll see what's next."

The most recent Twenty One Pilots album is 2024's Clancy.

