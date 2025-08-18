Twenty One Pilots share new song, 'Drum Show'; 'Not sure' about future touring plans

'Breach' album artwork. Fueled By Ramen
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new song called "Drum Show," a track off the band's upcoming album, Breach.

Befitting of its title, "Drum Show" features vocals by drummer Josh Dun, who also provides a characteristically energetic beat.

You can watch the "Drum Show" video streaming now on YouTube.

Breach, the follow-up to 2024's Clancy, drops Sept. 12. It also includes the lead single "The Contract."

In other news, frontman Tyler Joseph has shared a statement regarding Twenty One Pilots' future live plans following their upcoming U.S. Breach tour, which begins Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

"Then after that...I'm not sure," Joseph writes in an Instagram post. "I'm not saying it's our last tour ever; I'm just saying, other than maybe some festivals next year, it will be the first time in our career we won't know when we will tour again."

He continues, "Sucks that we aren't giving Breach a proper world tour, and I'm sorry to our friends outside of the States."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

