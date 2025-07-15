Twenty One Pilots reveal '﻿Breach﻿' album track list

Twenty One Pilots swap out the Notes app for an actual notepad to reveal the track list for their upcoming album, Breach.
Frontman Tyler Joseph has posted a video to Instagram showing him writing out the names of the 13 songs that will be included on the record.
Breach, the follow-up to 2024's Clancy, is due out in September. The album was announced in May, and lead single "The Contract" premiered in June.
Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Breach Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.
Here's the Breach track list:
"City Walls"
"Raw Fear"
"Drum Show"
"Garbage"
"The Contract"
"Downstairs"
"Robot Voices"
"Center Mass"
"Cottonwood"
"One Way"
"Days Lie Dormant"
"Tally"
"Intentions"
