Twenty One Pilots premiere 'RAWFEAR' video from intimate LA show

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have premiered a new live video for the song "RAWFEAR."

The performance was recorded during the "Stressed Out" duo's intimate concert at the 1,500-capacity Bellwether in Los Angeles in October.

"Near the end of tour we had the opportunity to play a small show in LA with just a handful of friends," Twenty One Pilots say in an Instagram post. "Here is our performance of RAWFEAR from that night."

You can watch the "RAWFEAR" live video on YouTube.

"RAWFEAR" is a track off Twenty One Pilots' new album, Breach, which was released in September. Breach also includes the singles "The Contract" and "City Walls."

