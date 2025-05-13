Twenty One Pilots no longer 'Stressed Out' as they recover fan-stolen drum

If there's one rule of attending concerts, it's probably this: Don't steal the band's instruments. Unfortunately, one Twenty One Pilots fan didn't heed that rule at a recent show -- but the story has a happy ending.

As Billboard reports, after the band's May 11 show in Manchester, England, a fan managed to grab one of Josh Dun's drums and casually stroll away with it. But the moment was caught on video, and outraged Clique members who witnessed the alleged crime swung into action, distributing the video in hopes that someone could identify and locate the percussion purloiner.

It worked: 21P's tour videographer Sax posted on Instagram Monday, "The Drum Returns! THANK YOU to everyone that helped, tagged, and supported the mission in bringing home The Drum. Let's kick off the last two shows of The Clancy World Tour THE RIGHT WAY!" He also included footage of the drum being taken out of the trunk of a car and unwrapped.

The band's final two shows take place Tuesday and Wednesday night at the O2 in London.

