Twenty One Pilots fly closer to ﻿'Billboard'﻿ record with 'Drag Path'

Twenty One Pilots are on the path to Billboard history thanks to their latest single, "Drag Path."

The track has flown to #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, giving Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun their 14th leader on the tally. The "Stressed Out" duo is now tied with Linkin Park for the second-most #1 hits in the history of Alternative Airplay, which began in 1988.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most, with 15.

"Drag Path" was originally included on the deluxe Digital Remains edition of Twenty One Pilots' 2025 album, Breach, which was only available on their website for a limited time. However, the response to the track was so strong that it was officially released as a single in February.

In other Twenty One Pilots happenings, Dun has released a drum cover of the blink-182 song "Misery" on his YouTube channel.

Dun's previously shared drum covers of songs by Rage Against the Machine, Metallica, Coldplay and Turnstile.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.