Twenty One Pilots, The Cure to headline 2026 Electric Castle festival in Transylvania

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs at TQL Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots and The Cure are headed to the land of Dracula to headline the 2026 Electric Castle festival.

The four-day event takes place July 16-19 at the Bánffy Castle in the Transylvania region of Romania.

The full lineup has yet to be revealed, but you can get tickets now via ElectricCastle.ro.

Twenty One Pilots previously performed at Electric Castle in 2022, and opened their set with a mash-up of their hit "Heathens" and the Stranger Things theme song.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!