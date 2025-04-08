TV on the Radio announces US headlining shows

TV on the Radio has announced a run of U.S. headlining dates.

The shows take place July 29 in Philadelphia, July 30 in Boston, Aug. 1 in Toronto, Sept. 10 in Chicago, Sept. 16 in Washington, D.C., and Sept. 21 in Nashville.

A presale will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TVontheRadio.com.

TV on the Radio returned to the live stage in 2024 for the first time in five years while playing mini residencies in New York City, Los Angeles and London. Their 2025 schedule also includes sets at festivals such as Just Like Heaven, Kilby Block Party, Bourbon & Beyond, Sea.Hear.Now and Shaky Knees.

