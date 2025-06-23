Turnstile songs featured in new Taco Bell commercial with Tony Hawk

James Smith/Sam Snap/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

If you feel there's never enough Turnstile or Taco Bell in your life, well, you're in luck.

The hardcore outfit's songs "SEEIN' STARS" and "BIRDS" soundtrack a new commercial from the fast-food chain, which advertises its Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box. The ad also features skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, whose own signature Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box is available for $5.99.

Turnstile's music was previously used in a 2022 Taco Bell commercial for its Nacho Fries.

You can also hear "SEEIN' STARS" and "BIRDS" on the new Turnstile album, NEVER ENOUGH, which is out now. An accompanying NEVER ENOUGH visual album premiered at New York City's Tribeca Festival.

Turnstile will launch a U.S. tour in September.

