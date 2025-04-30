Turnstile shares two new 'NEVER ENOUGH' songs, 'SEEIN' STARS' & 'BIRDS'

Roadrunner Records
By Josh Johnson

Turnstile has shared two new songs off their upcoming album, NEVER ENOUGH.

The tracks are called "SEEIN' STARS" and "BIRDS." They're out now via digital outlets and share a single video.

"SEEIN' STARS" features additional vocals from Paramore's Hayley Williams and Dev Hynes of Blood Orange.

NEVER ENOUGH, which also includes the previously released title track, drops June 6. It's the follow-up to Turnstile's 2021 breakout album, GLOW ON, which spawned the singles "MYSTERY," "BLACKOUT" and "HOLIDAY."

Turnstile will celebrate the release of NEVER ENOUGH with a concert in New York City on June 5.

