Turnstile releases new EP ﻿'New Heart Designs'﻿ featuring reworked ﻿'GLOW ON﻿' songs

Roadrunner Records

By Josh Johnson

Turnstile has released a new EP called New Heart Designs.

The collection includes reworked versions of three songs off the hardcore outfit's 2021 album, GLOW ON — "Mystery," "Alien Love Call" and "Underwater Boi" — recorded in collaboration with the instrumental jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD.

You can listen to New Heart Designs now via digital outlets. The EP is also accompanied by a video soundtracked by all three recordings, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.

The release of New Heart Designs caps an exciting week for Turnstile, which also saw the band throw out the ceremonial first pitch for their hometown Baltimore Orioles baseball team.

Earlier in the summer, Turnstile opened for the reunited Blink-182. Coming up, they'll be playing a number of  festivals, including Riot Fest, Louder than Life and Aftershock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!