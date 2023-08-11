Turnstile releases new EP ﻿'New Heart Designs'﻿ featuring reworked ﻿'GLOW ON﻿' songs

Turnstile has released a new EP called New Heart Designs.

The collection includes reworked versions of three songs off the hardcore outfit's 2021 album, GLOW ON — "Mystery," "Alien Love Call" and "Underwater Boi" — recorded in collaboration with the instrumental jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD.

You can listen to New Heart Designs now via digital outlets. The EP is also accompanied by a video soundtracked by all three recordings, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.

The release of New Heart Designs caps an exciting week for Turnstile, which also saw the band throw out the ceremonial first pitch for their hometown Baltimore Orioles baseball team.

Earlier in the summer, Turnstile opened for the reunited Blink-182. Coming up, they'll be playing a number of festivals, including Riot Fest, Louder than Life and Aftershock.

