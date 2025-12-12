Turnstile premieres video for ﻿'NEVER ENOUGH' ﻿track 'LIGHT DESIGN'

Turnstile has premiered the video for "LIGHT DESIGN," a track off the band's new album, NEVER ENOUGH.

Befitting of the song's title, the clip follows a spotlight that showcases the different Turnstile members. It's co-directed by frontman Brendan Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory.

The "LIGHT DESIGN" video is now streaming on YouTube.

NEVER ENOUGH, the follow-up to 2021's GLOW ON, was released in June. It was accompanied by a visual album that premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival.

NEVER ENOUGH is nominated for best rock album at the 2026 Grammys, while songs from the record will compete in the best rock song, best rock performance, best alternative music performance and best metal performance categories. Turnstile is the first act to receive nominations for rock, alternative and metal categories all in the same year.

