Turnstile performing at 2026 Form festival

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Brendan Yates of Turnstile performs at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella) (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Turnstile is performing at the 2026 Form festival, taking place Oct. 9-11 in Arcosanti, Arizona.

The lineup also includes Lorde and Geese.

A post on the Form Instagram describes the festival as "2,500 people. No overlapping sets. No VIP sections. And plenty of surprises in store."

For more info, visit ExperienceForm.com.

Turnstile is coming off their two performances at Coachella. Their upcoming live schedule includes sets at Welcome to Rockville, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, among other festivals.

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