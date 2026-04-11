Turnstile opens Coachella set with video from Brendan Yates' father

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Brendan Yates of Turnstile performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Turnstile performed at Coachella on Friday, marking their first live show since the band's former guitarist, Brady Ebert, was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly hitting frontman Brendan Yates' father with a car.

The set opened with a video montage that included a message from Yates' father, William Yates, which was seemingly filmed before the incident with Ebert.

"I'm Bill Yates, I'm the proud father of Brendan," the elder Yates said in the video.

"They're all sons of mine," he added, presumably referring to the other members of Turnstile. "To all of the fans out there, we love you and Turnstile loves you. Enjoy the ride."

In their statement following Ebert's arrest, Turnstile said that William Yates survived the incident and successfully underwent surgery.

"We're hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery," Turnstile said.

Ebert was a founding member of Turnstile, and parted ways with the band in 2022.

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