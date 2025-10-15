Turnstile fronts Fender's new American Professional Classic campaign

Brendan Yates of Turnstile performs at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on September 26, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images)

Turnstile is the face of a new Fender product campaign.

The guitar company's American Professional Classic line features new editions of some of its most famous models, including the Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jaguar, updated with an enhanced neck profile, new Coastline pickups and upgraded hardware.

All that adds up to instruments that are "engineered to support creative expression, inspire performance and deliver consistency on every stage," Fender says in a press release.

"When you're in a different place constantly, sometimes the most familiar thing is the guitar that you bring every single night," says Turnstile guitarist Pat McCrory. "We look for something that sounds the same every time, sounds exactly how you want it, but also has versatility because spaces change. Sometimes you play outside, sometimes it sounds different, sometimes you play inside or there's noise lighting. Having some durability but flexibility is very important."

For more info, visit Fender.com.

Turnstile released their latest album, NEVER ENOUGH, in June.

