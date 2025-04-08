Turnstile announces new album, ﻿'NEVER ENOUGH'

Turnstile has announced a new album called NEVER ENOUGH.

The hardcore outfit's first full-length effort in four years will be released June 6. You can listen to the title track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

NEVER ENOUGH is the follow-up to Turnstile's 2021 breakout album, GLOW ON, which spawned the singles "MYSTERY," "BLACKOUT" and "HOLIDAY." "BLACKOUT" and "HOLIDAY" both earned Grammy nominations.

Turnstile will play the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.