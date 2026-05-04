Truth be told, we're not lying: The All-American Rejects' 'Gives You Hell' certified Diamond

The All-American Rejects on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.' (ABC/CHRIS WILLARD)

The members of The All-American Rejects now have 10 million reasons to wake every evening with a big smile on their faces.

That's because the band's 2008 single "Gives You Hell" has officially gone Diamond, which signifies 10 million units certified by the RIAA.

"Gives You Hell" marks AAR's first Diamond single. Their second-most decorated song is 2005's "Dirty Little Secret," which has gone six-times Platinum for 6 million units certified.

Following its initial release, "Gives You Hell" peaked at #4 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It's resurfaced over the years thanks to a placement in the show Glee, and, more recently, going viral on TikTok in 2025.

The All-American Rejects will release a new album called Sandbox on May 15, marking their first record in 14 years. They've also relaunched their House Party Tour, which consists of last-minute shows in backyards and living rooms.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.