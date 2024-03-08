Trent Reznor reflects on 30th anniversary of Nine Inch Nails' 'The Downward Spiral'

Trent Reznor has shared a statement commenting on the 30th anniversary of Nine Inch Nails' 1994 album, The Downward Spiral.

"Spending too much time looking backwards feels dangerous to me, but this day on the calendar caught my attention," Reznor writes on the NIN website. "Has it really been that long, old friend?"

"I just spent an hour listening to this time capsule of what 28 year old me had to say, and it still excites me and breaks my heart," he continues. "Be kind to yourselves. Hope to see you soon."

The Downward Spiral was Nine Inch Nails' second full-length album, and includes songs "Closer" and "Hurt." It shares a release date with another big '90s album, Soundgarden's Superunknown, which also dropped on March 8, 1994.

