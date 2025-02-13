Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross win SCL Award for ﻿'Challengers'﻿ song

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were among the winners at the 2025 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards, which took place Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Nine Inch Nails duo took home the prize for outstanding original song for a comedy or musical visual media production with their track "Compress/Repress," recorded for their score to the film Challengers.

Ross also won in the outstanding original score for a television production category for his work on the show Shōgun.

The Challengers score previously won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

