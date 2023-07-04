YouTube star Grace Helbig reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Grace Helbig: The YouTube star told her subscribers that she has breast cancer. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Streamy Awards)

YouTube star Grace Helbig revealed on social media that she has triple-positive breast cancer.

Helbig, 37, a comedian and podcaster who lives in New Jersey, posted the news in a nearly eight-minute video to her YouTube and Instagram accounts on Monday.

“I’ve had a decent amount of time to process and start the process, and so I’m finally ready to share with you,” Helbig said on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The content creator revealed the news to her 2.6 million subscribers on her @itsgrace YouTube channel and 1.3 million followers on Instagram, NJ.com reported.

Helbig said she was diagnosed with breast cancer last month. She told her doctor about a lump in her left breast during a routine examination, the news outlet reported.

She called the diagnosis “very shocking,” according to People.

“It doesn’t sound real, but it’s real,” Helbig said in her video.

Helbig added that medical professionals have called her condition “super treatable” and “highly beatable,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She said her treatment plan will involve six rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and hormonal therapy, the entertainment news website reported.

Helbig is a New Jersey native, born in Woodbury, NJ.com reported. She attended Gateway Regional High School in Woodbury Heights and Ramapo College in Mahwah, according to the news outlet.

She became a YouTube personality in the 2000s with a series of vlogs and hosted “The Grace Helbig Show” on E! in 2015, NJ.com reported.

Helbig also co-hosts and co-created the podcast “This Might Get Weird” with Mamrie Hart, Variety reported.

Helbig thanked her husband for his support and also recognized friends and fans who have reached out.

“We are going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good,” Helbig said in her video.

