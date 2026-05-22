‘You never know when the last one is,’ Kyle Busch said in final interview

Kyle Busch acknowledges cheers before what would be his final appearance in a NASCAR event -- the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover on May 17.

As Kyle Busch celebrated what turned out to be the final victory of his storied NASCAR career, he made an observation that seems heartbreaking in retrospect.

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Busch, 41, won at the 2026 Ecosave 200 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on May 15, six days before his death on Thursday.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion also dominated in the NASCAR Truck Series, extending his all-time record victory total in the series to 69.

With 63 wins on NASCAR’s main circuit, Busch had 234 across its three series -- more than any other driver.

[ Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR series champion, dies at 41 ]

While exulting in his victory at Dover’s “Monster Mile,” Busch was asked by Fox Sports’ Amanda Busick why those moments never get old. His answer was prophetic.

“Because you never know when the last one is, you know?” Busch said after his record fifth Truck Series win at Dover. “I know all too well, unfortunately, with the Cup stuff, but here with the truck stuff, right now, it’s awesome just to be a part of Spire Motorsports.

“Always one of my favorite places to race.”



Kyle Busch speaks with @AmandaBusick after his win at Dover. pic.twitter.com/bAEf6kEkut — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 15, 2026

“Love coming to Dover, always one of my favorite places to race,” he added. “Thanks to all the fans, appreciate everybody for being here at Dover, and the Monster Mile for All-Star Weekend. We thank you.”

[ Kyle Busch: Racing world reacts to death of 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion ]

Three days before his death, Busch’s final tweet was directed to his son, Brexton, on the occasion of the boy’s 11th birthday.

“Happy Birthday @brextonbusch!!!" Kyle Busch wrote in X. “Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day.

“Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!”

Happy Birthday @brextonbusch!!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy! pic.twitter.com/3N8a0fUl8N — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 18, 2026

Kyle Busch won 13 races at Dover across NASCAR’s three series. His final victory was dominant, as he led for 147 of the race’s 200 laps.

The Truck Series win was not Busch’s last appearance on the track. He competed two days later in the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover, USA Today reported. He finished in 26th place.

0 of 32 Kyle Busch: The NASCAR driver was respected for his competitiveness and skill. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch takes a bow after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026. It was his last victory. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on May 10, 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, right, speaks with Carson Hocevar during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in May 2026. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch greets fans before the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 in April 2026 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch signs an autograph for a NASCAR fans during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2026. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch prepares to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in March 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, right, and teammate Austin Dillon look on prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 in March 2026 at Darlington Raceway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch takes a selfie with a fan before the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in March 2026 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates with daughter, Lennix, son, Brexton Busch and wife, Samantha in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway in February 2026 in Hampton, Georgia. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch prepares for a practice run before the 2026 Daytona 500. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: NASCAR Hall of Famer and RCR team owner, Richard Childress congratulates Kyle Busch after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 in February 2026. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: The driver was the polesitter for the 2026 Daytona 500 in February 2026. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kurt Busch poses with his parents, Gaye Busch and Tom Busch, Lyda Moore, brother, NASCAR Cup Series driver, Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch on the red carpet before the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte in January 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Busch, right, poses with his brother, Kyle Busch before induction ceremonies in January 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Chase Elliott, left, speaks with Kyle Busch before the Xfinity 500 in October 2025 at Martinsville Speedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch navigates the streets of Chicago during the Grant Park 165 in July 2025. (Logan Riely/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, Johnny Bench, Chase Elliott and Chipper Jones pose for a photo after the ceremonial first pitch at the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch greets fans at Talladega in 2025. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead Speedway in 2019. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series Drive To Stop Diabetes 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15, 2014. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates with wife Samantha Busch in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series Buckle Up 200 Presented By Click It Or Ticket at Dover International Speedway on May 31, 2014. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, right, talks with Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Peanut Butter Toyota, in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series FedEx 400 Benefiting Autism Speaks at Dover International Speedway on May 30, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the Dollar General 300 race at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, in 2010. (Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, left, and Jeff Burton talk in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Busch O'Reilly 300 race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2006. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty I)

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