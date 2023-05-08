‘Yellowstone’ to end with season 5 in November; sequel will debut in December

Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" to end LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: (L-R) Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow and Luke Grimes attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network /Getty Images for Paramount Netwo)

The series “Yellowstone,” which follows the fortunes of the fictional Dutton family of Montana, will be ending this fall after five seasons, the Paramount Network announced last week.

According to the network, the series creator Taylor Sheridan will be creating a sequel that is scheduled to premiere on Paramount in December, according to a statement released Friday.

The spinoff has not yet been given a title.

While none of the cast members set to star in the new series have been named, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Matthew McConaughey was “lined up” to appear in a new spinoff.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in the release.

The last episodes of Season 5 will debut in November, according to the network.

The series has been a favorite of TV audiences drawing viewers to the premium network.

“Yellowstone’s” Season 4 finale was the most-watched scripted prime-time telecast in 2022, according to Variety. More than 13 million viewers watched the finale on the night it premiered.