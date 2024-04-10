Wynonna Judd’s daughter arrested on indecent exposure charges

Wynonna Judd MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 03: Wynonna Judd attends The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert hosted by CMT at Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University on November 03, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

MILLBROOK, Ala. — Country music singer Wynonna Judd’s daughter was arrested last Friday on indecent exposure charges in Millbrook, Alabama.

Grace Kelley, 27, has been charged with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, according to AL.com.

According to court records obtained by WSFA, Kelley reportedly exposed her chest and lower body at an intersection near Interstate 65 and Highway 14. She sat at the road’s edge and refused to cooperate with the officer.

“She refused to comply with the officer; she wouldn’t provide any information. She then yelled at the officer and when she was told she was under arrest, she resisted the officer and sat on the roadside, refusing to cooperate any further,” a Millbrook Municipal Court representative told USA Today.

Elmore County Sheriff’s Office’s website said that Kelley’s bond was set at $1,000. Her court date is scheduled for April 11, according to AL.com.

Kelley is Judd and Arch Kelley III’s youngest daughter, according to USA Today. Arch Kelley III is Judd’s first husband.

Grace Kelley has reportedly been in and out of jail dating back to 2016, People Magazine reported. She also had a daughter named Kaliyah Chanel who was born in March 2022.





