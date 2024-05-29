World’s largest Buc-ee’s to open next month

World's largest Buc-ee's The world's largest Buc-ee's will open in June in Texas. (Buc-ee's via Newswire)

LULING, Texas — Buc-ee’s is a thing of amazement for weary travelers but the world’s largest location is getting ready to open soon.

The new Buc-ee’s travel center will open on June 10 in Luling, Texas, the company announced.

The doors will open at 6 a.m. CT with a ribbon cutting scheduled for noon.

The current record-holder is the Sevierville store in Kodak, Tennessee and is 74,707 square feet, but the new store will be more than 75,000 square feet, according to a news release.

The store may be new but Luling is no stranger to Buc-ee’s as the first family travel center opened there in 2003.

The new store will boast 120 fueling positions and provide at least 200 jobs.

The size of the stores isn’t the only record Buc-ee’s has earned. It also has the record for the World’s Longest Car Wash, measuring at 255 feet long. It is located in Katy, Texas.

Buc-ee’s are in Alamaba, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado and are building new locations in Virginia and Mississippi. The first Buc-ee’s in North Carolina was approved earlier this year.

