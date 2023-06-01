World record icon: Dolly Parton adds three records to her wall

For a person known for gold and platinum records, Dolly Parton has added two more records to her wall, three paper ones.

Parton has now set the Guinness World Record for the longest span of No. 1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart for a female artist.

The goal started with “New Harvest...First Gathering” on May 14, 1977, the first of eight No. 1 albums. Eight chart toppers later, “A Holly Dolly Christmas” was the one that earned her the title after it hit the top of the chart on Oct. 17, 2020. In all she has had a No. 1 duration of 43 years and 156 days, Guinness said. She surpassed Reba McEntire and Shania Twain for the title.

But she wasn’t done with one record.

Parton now also holds the title for the most studio albums released by a female singer, releasing 65 studio albums between 1967 and 2022.

She also has the most Top 10 entries on the US Top Albums chart for a female with 48 entries on the Top 10.

Her “Diamonds & Rhinestones; The Greatest Hits Collection” earned Parton the record. The album includes songs such as “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “Here You Come Again” and “I Will Always Love You” and debuted on the charts at No. 4 in December.

Her first Top 10 album was “Just Between You and Me” recorded with Porter Wagoner. It hit the chart in 1968. Her first solo Top 10 was “My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy” in 1969.

The three newest records bring Parton’s total up to 10.

The seven previous Guinness World Records are:

  • Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart
  • Most No.1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist
  • Most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart (female)
  • Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist
  • Longest span of No.1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart
  • First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT
  • Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist
