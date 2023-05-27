Woman wins $2 million lottery jackpot after she thought she won $2,000 prize

Big win: A woman missed a few extra zeros on her scratcher game earlier in the year and instead of winning what she thought was $2,000, she won $2 million. (manley099/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA — A woman missed a few extra zeros on her scratcher game earlier in the year and instead of winning what she thought was $2,000, she won $2 million.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the California Lottery said that Ruby Evans thought she won $2,000 on her Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers. She scratched the scratcher inside her car near a doughnut shop in Compton. Evans went back inside the shop where she made the scratcher purchase for a claim form and the doughnut shop owner looked over the scratcher.

“Imagine her shock though when the owner scanned Evans’ ticket and a different figure with three extra zeros appeared on the Lottery terminal screen. Evans hadn’t won $2,000 as she thought; she actually won $2,000,000, the game’s top prize,” the news release said.

It is also not the first time that Evans has won on a scratcher. According to KTLA, Evans won said she won $100,000 on a scratcher ticket in 2013. She also won $5,000 in a scratcher that she bought at the same doughnut shop.

Other customers tease Evans about her luck whenever they see her at the doughnut shop, the California Lottery said.

“I’ll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It’s given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters,” Evans told the California Lottery in the news release. “I’m having fun.”

The owner of the shop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

California Lottery officials said that a second person won a $2 million prize in the same game Evans did, according to KTLA. He was identified as Job Aquirre and he won at a 76 station in Studio City, California.

Both tickets were sold in January, California Lottery officials told the news outlet.