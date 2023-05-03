Woman who was once homeless wins $5M in California lottery scratch-off game

Lots of cash: A California woman won $5 million in a scratch-off game. Six years ago she was homeless. (David Commins/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PITTSBURG, Calif. — It pays to get the oil changed on your vehicle.

>> Read more trending news

A California woman who was homeless in 2017 bought a scratch-off ticket while having her car serviced, and it more than paid for the oil change. Lucia Forseth, of Pittsburg, won $5 million in a Scratchers game, lottery officials said in a news release.

Forseth bought the ticket while getting the oil change at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg, located northeast of Oakland, according to KTVU.

“Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million,” Forseth said in a statement. “You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Forseth said she scratched off the ticket while waiting for her vehicle and did a double-take when she saw the winning entry.

“I only bought one ticket,” Forseth said in a statement. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

Need something to lift your spirits?
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!