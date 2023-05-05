Woman who dismembered husband’s body sentenced to life in prison A woman who shot her husband and helped dismember his body in Middletown, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday. (Warren County Sheriff's Office/Warren County Sheriff's Office)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman who shot her husband and helped dismember his body in Middletown, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday.

In a news release, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said Bonnie Marie Vaughn, 59, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison. Vaughn pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

On Sept. 19, 2022, Vaughn shot her husband, Jeffrey Fellman, multiple times inside their garage in the 5600 block of Stone Path Drive in Middletown the prosecutor’s office said, according to WHIO. The next day, Vaughn reportedly reached out to co-defendant, John Havens, to have him come over and help dismember Fellman’s body.

Fornshell said that on Sept. 20, 2022, Middletown Police Department received information and went to the house. Once the officers arrived at the house, they found Fellman’s body dismembered in a garage trash can.

John Havens pleaded guilty Thursday to tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, Fornshell said. Havens is expected to be sentenced at another time.