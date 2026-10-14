Woman rescued after going overboard on Royal Caribbean cruise

FILE PHOTO: A woman was pulled from the Ionian Sea after she fell off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

A woman went overboard during a Royal Caribbean cruise and was found alive after almost 24 hours of floating in the water.

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The Hellenic Coast Guard said the woman was conscious when they pulled her from the Ionian Sea near Zakynthos, Greece, People magazine reported.

The woman from El Salvador fell into the water on Oct. 9 and was found in the early hours of Oct. 10 by the cargo ship MSC Rossella III, which was helping with the search.

Crew members threw a line to the woman, who grabbed it and pulled herself closer to the ship.

She received first aid and was taken to Katakolo on the Greek mainland, then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified the ship as the Odyssey of the Seas, which was on a week-long cruise departing from Civitavecchia, Italy, at the time, USA Today reported. People said it is on a different sailing that started on Oct. 11 and ends on Oct. 18.

Royal Caribbean released a statement that read, “We immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities,” adding, “Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.”

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