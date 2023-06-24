Woman hides on Disneyland ride trying to avoid arrest

Woman hides on Disneyland ride trying to avoid arrest A woman was arrested at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on June 17 after she reportedly hid on a ride. (LordRunar/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A woman was arrested at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on June 17 after she reportedly hid on a ride.

Anaheim Police Department officers assisted Disneyland Resort security with arresting a woman who had gotten into one of the parks without paying, KTLA reported.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m., according to SFGate. The woman allegedly his on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride before she was arrested.

A spokesperson with the Anaheim Police Department told KTLA that a woman had entered Disneyland by jumping over the turnstiles at the entrance.

The Disneyland Resort did not immediately respond to the news outlet’s request for comment about the incident.

The woman has been charged with misdemeanor defrauding an innkeeper, according to SFGate. If she is convicted, she could face six months in jail as well as pay a fee costing up to $1,000 plus the original Disneyland ticket cost.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

