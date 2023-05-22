Woman hid heroin in shorts, marijuana in bra, deputies say

Accused: Christa Robinson is facing several drug charges after she was arrested on Thursday. (Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office )

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of hiding bags of heroin in her shorts and a bag of marijuana in her bra area, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Christa Bonae Robinson, 29, of Rocky Mount, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin, three counts of selling/delivering heroin, and one count of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.

Robinson was arrested after deputies conducted several controlled buys with her for two months before her arrest, WNCN-TV reported.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday due to Robinson’s expired registration card and for active warrants for the sale and delivery of heroin, the sheriff’s office said.

During the stop, deputies said they detected a “strong odor” of marijuana and Robinson allegedly retrieved a small bag of it from her bra, according to WNCN.

Deputies said that Robinson then allegedly removed approximately 41 bags of suspected heroin from within her shorts and handed them to detectives, the sheriff’s office said.

Robinson was given a secured bond of $100,000, according to WNCN.