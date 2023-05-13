Woman fatally shot by boyfriend after argument over abortion, police say

DALLAS — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend after the woman got an abortion, authorities said.

Harold Thompson, 22, of Dallas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and assault of a family/household member and impeding breath or circulation, according to Dallas County online booking records.

Thompson is accused of killing Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, shortly after 7:30 a.m. CDT near a gas station in Dallas, KXAS-TV reported.

“It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child,” The Associated Press reported, citing an arrest affidavit. “The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion.”

According to the affidavit, surveillance video at the scene showed Thompson allegedly attempting to put Gonzalez in a chokehold after the two engaged in an argument, according to KFDW-TV.

Gonzalez was able to elude Thompson, who then allegedly pulled out a weapon and shot her in the head, the television station. According to the arrest affidavit, Thompson fired several more shots at her before fleeing the scene.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and Gonzalez died at the scene, according to The Dallas Morning News.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez had just returned from a trip to Colorado to get an abortion, KXAS reported.

“(Thompson) was so angry that she wanted to get away from him,” Gonzalez’s sister, Mileny Rubio, told KXAS. “She would always tell me that she wanted to leave, but that she couldn’t.”

Texas banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy in September 2021, according to the AP. Nearly all abortions have been halted in the state since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year except in cases of medical emergency, according to the news organization.

There was “an active family violence strangulation warrant” against Thompson from a March incident, which cited Gonzalez as the victim, CNN reported.

An affidavit filed in March did not specifically name Gonzalez as the victim, but said the woman told police she had been beaten “multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship,” the AP reported. Thompson allegedly told police that the victim was pregnant with his child, according to the television station.

On Wednesday, Rubio said she was driving by the gas station and heard shots. She said she “knew” the victim was her sister, KXAS reported.

“I heard gunshots and immediately knew it was her and when I looked back, it was her. She was on the floor,” Rubio told the television station. “I was in shock. I couldn’t touch her. I couldn’t move. My body froze. I just called my mom and I couldn’t even explain to her.”