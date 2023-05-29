Woman facing DUI charge after allegedly driving car into water at Florida beach

Car in water: A blue Nissan SUV is in shallow water in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office )

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after she allegedly drove on the beach and into the water in New Smyrna Beach, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Sarah Ramsammy, 26, of Orlando, was arrested on Saturday and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Video shared by the sheriff’s office showed a dark blue Nissan SUV in shallow water at Smyrna Dunes Park as deputies spoke with Ramsammy.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the motorist was driving 50 mph on the beach before steering the SUV into the water, WFTV reported.

According to the Volusia County website, motorists are allowed to drive on several beaches in the county. However, the speed limit is 10 mph. Smyrna Dunes Park is not one of the areas where on-beach driving is allowed, according to the sheriff’s office. The area has an off-beach parking area, according to the county website.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ramsammy nearly hit a child.

“They said that we almost hit a child,” Ramsammy says in the video. “I didn’t think that we did.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that Ramsammy had a blood-alcohol-concentration level of 0.153. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

For Memorial Day weekend the sheriff’s office received full law enforcement authority over the beaches, WFTV reported. Special event zones have been set up, and penalties for breaking the law will be harsher, according to the television station.

Ramsammy was released from jail later Saturday, online booking records show. No attorney is listed for her, and no court date has been set, according to Volusia County online court records.